Grass Valley weather: Rain is on the way

Rain will come to Grass Valley tonight and Saturday, though sunny skies are expected Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will reach 59. Rain chances come between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday. Lows will dip to 37 tonight.

A 50% chance of rain is forecast for Saturday, when highs will reach 51. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain is expected.

Lows will drop to around 32 Saturday night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 53. Lows will bottom out around 35 that night.

Rain chances return with the work week.

There’s a 40% chance of rain Monday, with highs around 49. Rain and snow showers are possible that night, when lows will hit 34.

The chance of rain extends through most of next week. Daily highs will start in the 40s and slowly rise to the low 50s by Thursday.