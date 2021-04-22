Grass Valley weather: Rain is on the way

The National Weather Service says rain will enter the forecast Saturday night, leaving once Tuesday arrives.

Today will be sunny with highs around 69, with lows dropping to 46 tonight. Winds will be between 5 to 8 mph throughout the day.

Friday’s high will also reach 69, with afternoon winds hitting 5 to 8 mph. Lows will dip to 45 that night. Winds will be between 8 to 14 mph that night, with gusts reaching 21 mph.

It’ll be mostly cloudy Saturday, with highs around 56. Expect winds of 11 to 14 mph, with gusts rising to 21 mph.

There’s a 70% chance of rain Saturday night, when lows will settle around 40.

The chance of rain is 90% on Sunday. Highs will reach 45, and lows will bottom out around 38.

It’ll be partly sunny Monday with a chance of showers. Highs will climb to 54, with lows dropping to 37 that night.

The sun returns for Tuesday, when highs will top out at 62. Wednesday’s highs will reach 69.