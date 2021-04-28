Grass Valley weather: Rain is gone, sunshine ahead

Highs will remain between 75 to 80 for the next several days, with no rain in sight, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 75. Lows will dip to 54 tonight.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 80. Lows will drop to 55 that night.

Friday’s high will also reach 80, with lows settling around 51.

Highs will climb to 77 on Saturday, and 75 on Sunday. Lows will hover in the upper 40s to low 50s both nights.

Looks for highs of 79 on Monday and 80 on Tuesday.