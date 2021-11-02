Grass Valley weather: Rain gone by noon today

There’s a small chance of rain before noon today, then sunny skies until the next round of precipitation, the National Weather Service said.

Isolated showers are expected before noon. Highs will reach 61, with lows dipping to 45 tonight.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 63. Lows will drop to 48. Rain chances will be 60% that night, with between a tenth and a quarter-inch possible.

More showers are expected before noon Thursday. There’s a 60% chance of rain. Highs will climb to 57, with lows dropping to 41 that night.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60. Saturday’s high will reach 58, and Sunday’s will hit 56.





There’s a chance of rain Sunday night and Monday.