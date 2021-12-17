Grass Valley weather: Rain-free weekend ahead

The weekend will be free of rain, though next week could bring precipitation up to Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 47. Lows will drop to 27 tonight.

Saturday will be sunny with highs at 48. Lows will dip to 32.

Expect a mostly sunny Sunday with highs around 48. Lows will settle at 33.

Monday will start mostly sunny with highs around 50. A chance of rain rolls in that night, when lows will land at 36.

Rain is possible Tuesday through Thursday.

Tuesday’s high will hit 47, while Wednesday and Thursday’s will reach 46.