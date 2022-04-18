Grass Valley weather: Rain expected most of this week

Grass Valley will only get a brief break from the rain, as showers are expected for most of this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will bring increasing clouds. Highs will reach 60. Winds will be 8 to 16 mph, with 23 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 44 tonight. Between a half- and three quarters of an inch of rain is forecast.

Graphics provided by the National Weather Service.





Another tenth to a quarter-inch could fall Tuesday. Highs will reach 56, with lows dropping to 39 that night.

Wednesday’s highs will climb to 56. Winds will be 8 to 15 mph, with 22 mph gusts possible. There’s a 30% chance of rain that day, growing to 90% that night, when lows will dip to 42.

Showers are forecast for Thursday (high of 50) and Friday (high of 54).

Saturday (high of 63) and Sunday (high of 67) will be sunny.