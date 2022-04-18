Grass Valley weather: Rain expected most of this week
Grass Valley will only get a brief break from the rain, as showers are expected for most of this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will bring increasing clouds. Highs will reach 60. Winds will be 8 to 16 mph, with 23 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 44 tonight. Between a half- and three quarters of an inch of rain is forecast.
Graphics provided by the National Weather Service.
Another tenth to a quarter-inch could fall Tuesday. Highs will reach 56, with lows dropping to 39 that night.
Wednesday’s highs will climb to 56. Winds will be 8 to 15 mph, with 22 mph gusts possible. There’s a 30% chance of rain that day, growing to 90% that night, when lows will dip to 42.
Showers are forecast for Thursday (high of 50) and Friday (high of 54).
Saturday (high of 63) and Sunday (high of 67) will be sunny.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Rain expected most of this week
Grass Valley will only get a brief break from the rain, as showers are expected for most of this week, the National Weather Service said.