Grass Valley weather: Rain expected into Saturday
Another round of rain is expected to start later today and could last into Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. today, growing to 80% tonight. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall. Highs will be 50 today, with lows landing around 38.
There’s a 90% chance of rain Thursday, with three quarters to an inch of rain forecast. Highs will climb to 48, and lows will settle at 42 that night, when another half- to three quarters of an inch is expected.
Showers are forecast for Friday, Friday night, and Saturday, with only a slight chance expected Saturday night.
Friday’s high will hit 58, and Saturday’s will reach 54. Lows will range between 39 and 44.
Sunday will be sunny, with highs around 63. Monday will be mostly sunny, with highs of 61. There’s a chance of showers Tuesday, when highs will reach 59.
