Grass Valley weather: Rain expected every day through weekend

Rain is in the forecast every day until next week, the National Weather Service said.

Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain is expected today. Highs will reach 55, with 9 to 14 mph winds, and 24 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 46 tonight, when another quarter- to half-inch of rain is possible.

Highs will reach 61 on Thursday, and winds will be 9 to 11 mph, with 18 mph gusts. A quarter- to a half-inch of rain is expected that day and again that night, when lows will drop to 48.

There could be heavy rainfall Friday, when highs will climb to 55. There’s a 100% chance of rain that day, and 20% at night, when lows will dip to 42.

More rain is forecast through the weekend, and into next week.





Saturday’s high will reach 51, Sunday’s will hit 52, Monday’s will top out at 50, and Tuesday’s will make it to 52.