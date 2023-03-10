It's going to be a rainy weekend for Nevada County, according to the National Weather Service.
A flood watch is in effect until Sunday morning due to "excessive rainfall and snow melt," the weather service said.
Today, new precipitation amounts are expected to be between a quarter and a half of an inch. South southwest wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph, can be expected as well. The high should be near 47.
More rain is expected tonight, with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Southeast wind of around 6 mph can be expected. The low should be around 38.
Saturday could see between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain. South southeast wind of around 7 mph can be expected and the high should be near 46.
Saturday night could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain. South wind of 6 to 9 mph can be expected. The low should be around 42.
Sunday could see rain before 10 a.m., the showers and a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. South wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 49.
Sunday night should see more showers and another possibility of a thunderstorm. The low should be around 4..
Rain chances continue into next week, the weather service said. Monday see's a 90% chance of rain, with a high near 51 and low around 43.
Tuesday also see's more rain, with a high near 50 and low around 36.
Wednesday see's a chance of showers. The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 51. Wednesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Live scanner feed here: