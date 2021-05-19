Grass Valley weather: Rain comes to the forecast

Temperatures will remain much cooler over the next few days, with some rain possible into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 66. Winds will be 9 to 11 mph, with gusts reaching 21 mph. Lows will drop to 37 tonight.

There’s a 30% chance of showers on Thursday. Under a tenth of an inch of precipitation is possible. Highs will reach 59.

Rain chances dip to 20% Thursday night. Lows will settle around 40.

Friday and Friday night will also see rain chances around 20%. Highs will rise to 64, and lows will land at 43 that night.

There’s a 20% chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will reach 66, with lows landing around 46.

The sun returns Sunday, when highs will top out at 71 and lows will drop to 50.

Monday’s highs will hit 77, and Tuesday’s will get to 78.