Grass Valley weather: Rain chances Tuesday

Grass Valley could see a chance of rain Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Otherwise, the week should be dry, the weather service said.

Today Grass Valley should see some increasing clouds and an east southeast wind of around 5 mph that becomes light and variable in the morning. The high should be near 48.

Tonight, Grass Valley could see a 20% chance of rain between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. East southeast wind of 3 to 6 mph can be expected. The low should be around 37.

Tuesday see’s a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. and before 10 p.m., the weather service said. The day and night should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 and low around 39. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday should be partly sunny, with south wind of around 5 mph. Patchy fog rolls in before 7 p.m. Otherwise, Wednesday night should be partly cloudy. The high should be near 51 and low around 38.

Thursday sees more patchy fog between 7 and 8 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny again with a high near 53. Thursday night will become mostly cloudy after the patchy fog rolls out around 10 p.m. The low should be around 39.

More fog Friday before 8 a.m. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny day and mostly clear night, with a high near 53 and low around 39.