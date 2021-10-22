Grass Valley weather: Rain chances through Tuesday

A flood watch is in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

This morning’s rain will turn into a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Between three-quarters and an inch of rain is expected. Winds will be 7 to 14 mph, with 28 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 56, with lows dipping to 44.

There’s a 40% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Saturday. Under a tenth of an inch is forecast. Highs will climb to 54, with lows dipping to 45. Saturday night could bring between three-quarters and an inch of rain.

There’s a 100% chance of rain Sunday and that night. Winds will be 24 to 32 mph, with 45 mph gusts possible. Highs will hit 52, with lows landing at 42.

There’s a chance of showers Monday through Tuesday night. Monday’s highs will reach 46, Tuesday’s will make it to 47, and Wednesday’s will be 59.





It’ll be mostly sunny Wednesday, and sunny on Thursday.