Grass Valley weather: Rain chances this week

Temperatures will start this week in the 50s and 60s before dropping into the 40s, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of rain after 3 p.m. today, and a 50% chance after 10 p.m. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. Highs will reach 56, with lows dropping to 41.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs around 61. Lows will dip to 40.

Rain chances start at 10% after 4 p.m. Wednesday, and climb to 70% after 10 p.m. Highs will climb to 55, and lows will settle at 41.

Rain chances will stay at 70% Thursday morning. Highs will reach 46, and lows will land at 30 that night.





Friday’s high will hit 47, Saturday’s will reach 49, and Sunday’s will make it to 50. There’s a slight chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday.