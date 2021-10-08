Grass Valley weather: Rain chances this morning
A chance of rain this morning will soon give way to sunny skies and highs in the 60s, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 30% chance of showers before 11 a.m., with under a tenth of an inch expected. Highs will reach 60. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 38 tonight, with 5 to 10 mph winds after midnight.
Skies will be sunny through the weekend and into next week.
Saturday’s high will climb to 65, and Sunday’s will reach 69. Lows will land in the mid-40s both nights.
Highs are expected to hit 60 on Monday, 62 on Tuesday, 63 on Wednesday, and 68 on Thursday. Lows will be between 39 and 43 Monday night through Wednesday night.
