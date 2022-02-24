Grass Valley weather: Rain chances start Sunday
Rain chances roll into Grass Valley on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach. Lows will drop to 27.
Friday’s high will climb to 53, and Saturday’s will hit 57. Lows will range from 29 to 39.
There’s a 20% chance of rain on Sunday, and a slight chance that night. Highs will rise to 59, with lows dipping to 40.
Rain chances will linger Monday through Wednesday.
Highs will reach 62 on Monday, 64 on Tuesday, and 62 on Wednesday.
