GVWeather

Rain clouds, blue sky and vibrant tree tops as the sun sets below the cloud cover on Sunday, April 2, in Alta Sierra.

 Submitted by Melinda Downs

A frost advisory is in effect for Grass Valley and the surrounding communities today, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread frost is expected before 9 a.m.

Otherwise, today should be sunny with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becomes west at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.