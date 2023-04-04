A frost advisory is in effect for Grass Valley and the surrounding communities today, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread frost is expected before 9 a.m.
Otherwise, today should be sunny with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becomes west at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
More widespread frost can be expected tonight, after 11 p.m. The night should be mostly clear with a low around 29. West northwest wind of around 6 mph becomes calm.
Wednesday sees more frost before 9 a.m. and again after 1 a.m. The day should be mostly sunny while the night should be partly cloudy. The high should be near 52 and the low around 34. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. West southwest wind of around 6 mph becomes calm in the evening.
Thursday sees areas of frost before 8 a.m. The day should be mostly sunny with a high near 58 and low around 43. East northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon. Thursday night could see a 30% chance of showers, mainly after midnight.
There is a 40% chance of showers Friday. The day and night should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 and low around 44.
There is another slight chance of showers Saturday before noon. The day should be partly sunny while the night should be partly cloudy. The high should be near 58 and the low around 44.
Sunday should be mostly sunny, then partly cloudy. The high should be near 66 and the low around 46.