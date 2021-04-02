Grass Valley weather: Rain chances evaporate

Rain chances have mostly disappeared from Grass Valley’s forecast, though temperatures will still take a dive from current highs, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 72. Winds will be between 6 and 9 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 49 tonight.

Highs will reach 70 Saturday under sunny skies. Lows will dip to 46 that night.

Expect highs to reach only 65 on Sunday, with lows landing at 41 at night.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Monday. Highs will reach 55. Lows will bottom out around 39.

Highs will creep up to 62 for a sunny Tuesday. Lows will settle at 40.

Looks for sunny skies Wednesday and a mostly sunny Thursday. Highs will hit 64 both days.