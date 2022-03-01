Grass Valley weather: Rain chances begin Wednesday
Warm temperatures could give away to rain showers in Nevada County starting mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 and low around 47.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 68 and low around 44. Wednesday night will see a 30% chance of showers after 10 p.m.
Shower are likely Thursday, with a 60% chance of precipitation during the day, dropping to 50% before 4 a.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54. Patchy fog can be expected after 10 p.m. Thursday night will see a low around 38.
There is a 30% chance of showers after 10 a.m. Friday., with a chance of rain and snow showers after 10 p.m. The high will be near 50 and the low around 32.
A slight chance of rain and snow showers can be expected Saturday. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 and low around 29.
Sunday will see a high near 53 and low around 31.
