Grass Valley weather: Rain chances at 60% Saturday night, 80% on Sunday

After the storm Saturday, looking east, sunset lights up a couple of clouds over the Sierras.

Submitted by Bill Ososki

There’s now a 60% chance of rain Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 81. Winds will be 8 to 10 mph, with 18 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 57 tonight.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 75. Winds will be 9 to 14 mph, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 55, and winds could gust to 20 mph.

There’s a 20% chance of showers Saturday, and a 60% chance that night. Highs will get to 65. Lows will land around 54.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Sunday, with an 80% chance of precipitation. There’s a slight chance of showers that night. Expect highs around 64, and lows at 52.

Next week will be sunny.

Highs will get to 75 on Monday, 81 on Tuesday, and 84 on Wednesday.