Grass Valley weather: Rain chances at 60% for Sunday night
Rain chances have grown to 60% for Sunday night, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 72. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to 48.
Saturday’s highs will climb to 75, and Sunday’s will hit 66. Lows will land at 50 on Saturday, and 38 on Sunday.
Rain is likely before 11 p.m. Sunday, with a chance of showers afterward.
Highs will reach 57 on Monday, 61 on Tuesday, 60 on Wednesday, and 66 on Thursday. There’s a chance of showers starting Tuesday night.
