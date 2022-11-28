Grass Valley weather: Rain, chance of snow showers this week

Rain returns to the forecast for the Grass Valley area Thursday, along with a slight chance of snow showers Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 90% chance of precipitation Thursday, the weather service said. The high should be near 42 and the day should also be breezy.

Thursday night sees more rain showers, likely before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers, according to the weather service. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday sees another, slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Otherwise, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

There is a slight chance of showers Friday night after 10 p.m. The night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Today, however, is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southeast wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 29. Light and variable wind becomes east northeast of around 6 mph in the evening.

Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 49. Northeast wind of around 7 mph becomes west in the afternoon.

Tuesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 31. East southeast wind of around 5 mph can be expected.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind of 6 to 10 mph can be expected.

Wednesday night is when the inclement weather begins, according to the weather service. Wednesday night could see a 50 percent chance of showers after 10 p.m., and should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.