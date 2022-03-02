Grass Valley weather: Rain and snow possible
Rain, and snow, is possible this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny. Highs will reach 69, with lows dropping to 44 tonight.
There’s a 20% chance of showers Thursday, and a 40% chance that night. Under a tenth of an inch is expected. Highs will climb to 62, and lows will dip to 41.
There’s a 70% chance of showers Friday and that night, with snow showers possible late Friday. Under a half-inch of snow is forecast. Highs will reach 50, and lows will bottom out around 31.
Another half-inch of snow could fall Saturday. Highs will top out at 47. Lows will land around 30 that night.
It’ll be sunny Sunday through Tuesday.
Sunday’s high will hit 53, Monday’s will reach 60, and Tuesday’s will get to 62.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Decision expected Thursday in restraining order
A judge is expected to issue a decision today on a restraining order against three supporters of the Board of Supervisors recall effort.