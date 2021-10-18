Grass Valley weather: Rain all this week

Rain has finally arrived for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 40% chance of rain before noon today, though under a tenth of an inch is expected. Highs will reach 50 today, with lows dropping to 35 tonight.

Tuesday will be the only day this week with no chance of rain.

It’ll be mostly sunny Tuesday with highs around 58. Rain is likely after midnight, with between a tenth and a quarter-inch falling. Lows will dip to 44.

Rain is possible before noon Wednesday, with showers likely afterward. Highs will climb to 55. Winds will be 10 to 17 mph, with 24 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 48.

Rain remains likely Thursday (high of 61) and Friday (high of 56).

Showers are possible Saturday, when highs will top out at 54. Rain is likely Sunday. Highs will reach 52 that day.