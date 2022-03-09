Grass Valley weather: Possible showers early next week
Forecasters say a slight chance of showers will roll in early next week.
Today will be mostly cloudy before clearing. Highs will reach 59, with lows dipping to 35. Winds will be 5 to 11 mph tonight, with 22 mph gusts possible.
The rest of the week will be sunny.
Highs will reach 59 on Thursday, and 63 on Friday. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 30s both nights.
Saturday’s highs will climb to 65, and Sunday’s will hit 63. Lows will be in the lower 40s.
There’s a slight chance of showers Monday (high of 63), and a chance of showers Tuesday (high of 56).
