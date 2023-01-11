Grass Valley could see a break in the rain Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.
Between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain could fall today, according to the weather service. Southeast wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, can be expected. The high today should be near 46.
Tonight, another quarter to half of an inch of rain is possible. The low should be around 44.
There is a 20% chance of rain on Thursday before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 57. South southeast wind of around 9 mph can be expected.
Thursday nights see's a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 4 a.m. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
There is an 80% chance of rain on Friday and a 90% chance of rain Friday night, along with a possible thunderstorm after 10 p.m. South southeast wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 55 and low around 43.
More rain can be expected Saturday. The high should be near 46 and low around 39.
Sunday's rain might be heavy at times. The high should be near 44 and low around 38.