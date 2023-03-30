GVWeather-GVU-033123

Fog hovering below the horizon view from our deck.

 Submitted by Darlene Mariani

Folks in Grass Valley can expect a break in the rain and snow for the rest of the work week, however, chances or rain return Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. Chances of snow showers return Sunday night, the weather service said.

Today, patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becomes southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.