Folks in Grass Valley can expect a break in the rain and snow for the rest of the work week, however, chances or rain return Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. Chances of snow showers return Sunday night, the weather service said.
Today, patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becomes southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind of around 6 mph can be expected.
Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind of 6 to 9 mph can be expected.
Friday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes east in the evening.
Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 53. East wind of 6 to 11 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday night could see a 30% of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday could see a 50% chance of showers, with a high near 48.
Rain showers are likely Sunday night before 11 p.m. After that, there is a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then snow showers after 2 a.m. The night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 29.