Grass Valley weather: partly, mostly sunny skies next week
It’ll be partly to mostly sunny for most of next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 69. Lows will drop to 47 tonight.
Saturday will be sunny with a high around 71. Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with a high of 69. Lows will land in the upper 40s both nights.
Monday (high of 68) and Tuesday (high of 60) will be partly sunny. Wednesday’s skies will be mostly sunny, with highs around 58. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs of 56.
