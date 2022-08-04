Grass Valley weather: One more hot day

Slight relief in the temperatures is on the way.

Today’s high will top out at 96, the hottest day for the next seven days. Lows will drop to 68 tonight.

Highs will get to 89 on Friday, 87 on Saturday, and 89 on Sunday. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies. Lows will land in the mid-60s all three nights.

Expect highs of 89 on Monday, 86 on Tuesday, and 88 on Wednesday.