Grass Valley weather: Nothing but sun
It’ll be sunny into next week, with highs hovering between the upper 70s and low 80s, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will climb to 84, with lows settling at 56 tonight. Winds will be between 6 to 8 mph this afternoon.
Thursday’s highs will reach 77, and lows will bottom out around 47. Winds will hit 8 to 11 mph that afternoon.
Friday will bring highs around 72. Winds will reach between 5 to 8 mph during the day. Lows will drop to 49.
Expect highs of 80 on Saturday, and 79 on Sunday. Lows will dip to the low 50s both nights.
Monday’s highs will top out at 82, and Tuesday’s will reach 83.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Nothing but sun
It’ll be sunny into next week, with highs hovering between the upper 70s and low 80s, the National Weather Service said.