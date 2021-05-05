Grass Valley weather: Nothing but sun

It’ll be sunny into next week, with highs hovering between the upper 70s and low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will climb to 84, with lows settling at 56 tonight. Winds will be between 6 to 8 mph this afternoon.

Thursday’s highs will reach 77, and lows will bottom out around 47. Winds will hit 8 to 11 mph that afternoon.

Friday will bring highs around 72. Winds will reach between 5 to 8 mph during the day. Lows will drop to 49.

Expect highs of 80 on Saturday, and 79 on Sunday. Lows will dip to the low 50s both nights.

Monday’s highs will top out at 82, and Tuesday’s will reach 83.