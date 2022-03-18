Grass Valley weather: Nothing but sun starting Sunday

After Saturday’s rain, it’s nothing but sun for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 65. Lows will drop to 43 tonight.

There’s a 90% chance of rain on Saturday, with between a quarter- and a half-inch expected. Highs will climb to 50. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is forecast for Saturday night. Lows will dip to 34.

Expected sun Sunday through Thursday.

Highs will hit 59 on Sunday, 71 on Monday, 76 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 75 on Thursday.