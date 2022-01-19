Grass Valley weather: Non-stop sun
It’s non-stop sun for Grass Valley for the next seven days, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will reach 58, with lows dropping to 40 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph today, and 8 to 13 mph tonight.
Thursday’s highs will hit 59. Lows will drop to 40 that night. Winds will be 6 to 13 mph that afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible.
Friday and Saturday’s highs will climb to 61, and Sunday’s will make it to 59. Lows will settle around 40 all three nights.
Monday and Tuesday’s highs will top out at 60.
