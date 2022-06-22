Grass Valley weather: No relief from heat anytime soon

Temperatures will dip back into the 80s, but it won’t happen until next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 92. Winds will be 8 to 13 mph this morning, with 18 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 65 tonight.

Thursday’s high will hit 90. Winds will be 8 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 63.

Friday’s high will climb to 91, while Saturday and Sunday’s highs will make it to 92. Lows will settle in the lower to mid-60s.

Highs will get to 91 on Monday, and 89 on Tuesday.