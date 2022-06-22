Grass Valley weather: No relief from heat anytime soon
Temperatures will dip back into the 80s, but it won’t happen until next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week.
Today’s high will reach 92. Winds will be 8 to 13 mph this morning, with 18 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 65 tonight.
Thursday’s high will hit 90. Winds will be 8 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 63.
Friday’s high will climb to 91, while Saturday and Sunday’s highs will make it to 92. Lows will settle in the lower to mid-60s.
Highs will get to 91 on Monday, and 89 on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User