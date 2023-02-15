According to the National Weather Service, the rest of the week should remain dry for Nevada County.
Today should be sunny with a high near 51. Northeast wind of 8 to 13 mph can be expected.
Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 28. East wind around of 7 mph can be expected.
Thursday should see "increasing clouds," according to the weather service, with a high near 50. East southeast wind of 6 to 10 mph becomes south in the afternoon.
Thursday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East northeast wind of around 6 mph can be expected.
Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 55. East northeast wind of around 7 mph becomes west northwest in the afternoon.
Friday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Saturday should be sunny then mostly clear, with a high near 58 and a low around 33.
Sunday should also be sunny then mostly clear, with a high near 60 and a low around 36.
