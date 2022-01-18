Grass Valley weather: No rain in sight
The sun and warm temperatures will continue through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 56. Lows will drop to 36 tonight.
Expect sunny skies Wednesday through Monday.
Wednesday’s high will reach 57, Thursday’s will hit 59, and Friday’s will make it to 61. Lows will land in the upper 30s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will climb to 61, while Sunday and Monday’s will top out at 59.
