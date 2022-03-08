Grass Valley weather: No rain in forecast
Grass Valley has no chance of rain for the next seven days, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny all week.
Today’s high will reach 61. Winds will be 7 to 9 mph. Lows will drop to 37 tonight.
Wednesday’s high will hit 59, and Thursday’s will climb to 58. Winds will be 13 to 16 mph Thursday, with 23 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to the mid-30s both nights.
Friday’s high will top out at 63, Saturday’s will make it to 64, and Sunday’s will reach 59. Lows will hover around 40 all three nights.
Monday’s high will hit 64.
