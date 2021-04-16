Grass Valley weather: No rain anytime soon

Highs will near 80 early next week before dipping back to the low 70s, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny with highs around 70 today. Lows will drop to 47 tonight.

Look for highs to hit 75 on Saturday, and 78 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the upper 40s both nights.

Monday’s high will also reach 78, with lows dropping to 51.

Highs will top out at 73 on Tuesday, 71 on Wednesday and 73 on Thursday.

No rain is expected over the next several days.