Grass Valley weather: No more rain for several days
No rain is expected for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will reach 67, with lows dropping to 47 tonight.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s highs will climb to 68. Lows will dip to the upper 40s all three nights.
Monday’s highs will top out at 66, with lows landing at 47.
Tuesday’s high will only get to 59. Wednesday’s will hit 56.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: No more rain for several days
No rain is expected for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.