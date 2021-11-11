Grass Valley weather: No more rain for several days

No rain is expected for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will reach 67, with lows dropping to 47 tonight.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s highs will climb to 68. Lows will dip to the upper 40s all three nights.

Monday’s highs will top out at 66, with lows landing at 47.

Tuesday’s high will only get to 59. Wednesday’s will hit 56.