Grass Valley weather: Multiple days with highs of 70 on the way
Temperatures are expected to hit 70 next week, then stay there, the National Weather Service said.
Skies are forecast to be sunny through Thursday, which the exception of Saturday, which will start cloudy before becoming sunny.
Today’s high will reach 61. Lows will drop to 38.
Saturday’s high will climb to 63, and Sunday’s will hit 65. Lows will be near 40 both nights.
Highs will top out at 66 on Monday, and make to to 70 on Tuesday through Thursday.
