Grass Valley weather: Much colder this weekend

Grass Valley will continue to enjoy highs in the 60s and 70s, until late this weekend when temperatures are expected to take a sharp drop, the National Weather Service said.

Isolated showers are possible after 11 a.m. today. The chance of rain is 20%, with under a tenth of an inch possible. Highs will reach 68.

There’s a 30% chance of rain tonight, when lows will drop to 45.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 72. Lows will drop to 46 that night.

Sun is forecast for Thursday (high of 74) and Friday (high of 73). Lows wills settle in the mid-40s both nights.

Highs will only climb to 65 on Saturday, with lows dipping to 45 that night.

A chance of showers returns for Sunday, when highs are expected to reach 54. Rain chances continue into Monday, when highs will reach 56.