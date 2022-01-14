Grass Valley weather: More sun for this weekend, next week
Grass Valley can expect more mostly sunny to sunny weather next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 64. Winds will be 10 to 17 mph, with 26 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 40 tonight.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 62. Sunday will be sunny, with highs reaching 59. Lows will settle in the upper 30s both nights.
Monday (high of 59) and Tuesday (high of 58) will be mostly sunny. Wednesday (high of 58) and Thursday (high of 60) will be sunny.
