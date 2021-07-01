Grass Valley weather: More sun, but not as hot

Highs today will dip into the 80s, though they’ll return to the 90s starting Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Sun is expected through Wednesday. Highs will reach 89 today, with lows dropping to 65 tonight. It’ll remain sunny through Wednesday.

Friday’s highs will climb to 91, and lows will dip to 66 that night.

Saturday’s highs will hit 92, and Sunday’s will top out at 91. Lows will settle in the mid- to low 60s both nights.

Monday and Tuesday’s highs will reach 92. Wednesday’s will make it to 93.