Grass Valley can expected an 80% chance of precipitation and less than one inch of daytime snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.
Today, snow showers likely before 11 a.m., the weather service said. Then, the showers change to rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., the rain showers are expected.
Areas of fog are also expected between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m, the weather service said. South southeast wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph, are possible. The high should be near 43.
Tonight, there is a 60% chance of precipitation. Rain showers are likely, mixing with snow after 8 p.m. Some thunder is also possible. South southeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable in the evening.
Tonight should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind of around 7 mph becomes southeast in the evening.
Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 51. East southeast wind of 7 to 11 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Showers return Saturday with a 20% chance, according to the weather service. The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday night also sees a chance of showers. The night should be ostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday sees another chance of showers and a high near 48.
Rain showers are likely Sunday night, before 2 a.m. Then, a chance of rain and snow showers returns to the forecast. Sunday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.