Snow on daffodils

What — Snowing on my spring daffodils! Photo taken in Chicago Park.

 Submitted by Mary Pascale

Grass Valley can expected an 80% chance of precipitation and less than one inch of daytime snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, snow showers likely before 11 a.m., the weather service said. Then, the showers change to rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., the rain showers are expected.