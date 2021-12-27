Grass Valley weather: More snow in forecast

Snow is covering the ground in Grass Valley and Nevada City, and more is on the way, the National Weather Service said.

Another 3 to 5 inches is possible today, when highs will get to 37. Winds will be 9 to 14 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 23 tonight, when there’s a 20% chance of precipitation.

Under a half-inch of new snow is forecast for mostly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Highs will reach 35, with lows dropping to 27 that night. One to 3 inches of snow could fall that evening.

An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Highs will climb to 37, with lows dipping to 27.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 43. Lows will settle at 30 that night.





Rain is forecast for Friday (high of 41), though New Year’s Day is expected to be sunny (high of 42).

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs around 42.