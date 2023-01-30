The forecast calls for dry weather for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. However, Grass Valley could see more showers starting Thursday night into the weekend, the weather service said.
Today should be sunny with a high near 47. Northeast wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, can be expected. Tonight should be clear, with a low around 28. East northeast wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can be expected.
Tuesday should be sunny again with a high near 52. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes west in the afternoon. Tuesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind of around 5 mph can be expected.
Wednesday changes to mostly sunny, with a high near 52. East wind of around 6 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday is only partly sunny, with a high near 54. Thursday night could see a chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday sees another chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. The day and night should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 and low around 36.