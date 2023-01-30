WeatherStory-GVU-032222-1.jpg

FILE — Thursday night could see a chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

 The Union file photo

The forecast calls for dry weather for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. However, Grass Valley could see more showers starting Thursday night into the weekend, the weather service said.

Today should be sunny with a high near 47. Northeast wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, can be expected. Tonight should be clear, with a low around 28. East northeast wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can be expected.