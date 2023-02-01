Grass Valley could get more rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 53. East northeast wind of around 6 mph becomes light and variable. Tonight should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind of 5 to 7 mph can be expected.
Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind of 8 to 10 mph becomes south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. There is a 30% chance of showers Thursday night. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph can be expected.
Friday see's another 30% chance of showers, before 11 a.m. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind around 8 mph can be expected. Friday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
There is a 30% chance of showers after 5 p.m. Saturday, with another chance Saturday night after 11 p.m. The day and night should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 and low around 40.
Rain is likely Sunday, mainly before 5 p.m. The day and night should be mostly cloudy again, with a high near 45 and low around 33.