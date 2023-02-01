WeatherStory-GVU-110321-1.jpg

FILE – Nevada County could see rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

 Elias Funez

Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 53. East northeast wind of around 6 mph becomes light and variable. Tonight should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind of 5 to 7 mph can be expected.