Grass Valley weather: More rain on the way

Rain is headed back into the forecast, though it should be gone by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 40% chance of rain after 3 p.m. today, with under a tenth of an inch expected. Winds will be 9 to 16 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Highs will hit 57, with lows dropping to 41 tonight. Between a half- and three quarters of an inch of rain could fall tonight.

Another half- to three quarters is forecast for Thursday, when highs will get to 46. Winds will be 10 to 14 mph, with 22 mph gusts. Another quarter- to half-inch of rain could fall Thursday night, when lows will dip to 38.

Rain chances are only 50% on Friday. Highs will reach 54, with lows landing at 37.

Saturday (high of 64) and Sunday (high of 68) will be sunny. Lows will be in the lower 40s both nights.

Monday’s high will reach 69, and Tuesday’s will get to 65.