Grass Valley weather: More rain expected today

Rain will fall through most of this week, though temperatures will be in the 50s for a mostly sunny weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Showers are likely before 10 a.m. today. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch could fall today, with under a tenth of an inch tonight. Highs will climb to 45, with lows dropping to 41.

There’s a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Highs will reach 51, and lows will dip too 38 that night.

Expect a mostly sunny Thursday with highs around 53, and lows at 40. Rain is forecast for late that night.

More rain is expected before 4 p.m. Friday and that night. Highs will reach 45, with lows settling at 38.

Saturday’s high will hit 50, and Sunday’s will make it to 53. Monday’s high will top out at 54.