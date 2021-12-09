Grass Valley weather: More rain expected this weekend

The rain will taper off later today, though more is expected over the weekend and into next week, the National Weather Service said.

The rain should end by 10 a.m., though there will be patchy fog between 7 and 11 a.m. A tenth to a quarter-inch of rain is expected. Highs will reach 46, with lows dipping to 29 tonight.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 47. Lows will drop to 31.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 48. There’s a 50% chance of rain that night, when lows will drop to 37.

Expect rain Sunday and that night. Highs will rise to 43, and lows will settle at 38.





Rain is forecast for Monday. Highs will hit 43. It could rain and snow that night, when lows will land at 33.

Rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on both days will reach 40.