Many residents of Nevada County woke to rain this May morning.
Less than a tenth of an inch or rain in expected today in the Grass Valley area, according to the National Weather Service. Higher amounts are possible in areas where thunderstorms may occur.
South southeast wind of around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph, can be expected today. Otherwise, today should be partly sunny with a high near 54.
Tonight sees another 40% chance of showers, with another chance of thunderstorms as well. South wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes light and variable. The night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 40.
Wednesday can expected a 20% chance of showers before noon, then another 20% chance of showers Wednesday night. The day should be partly sunny with a high near 58, while the night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 41. East wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. West wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.
Thursday sees a 30% chance of showers during the day, mainly after noon and a 20% chance of showers before midnight. The day should be partly sunny with a high near 54 and the night should be mostly cloudy with low around 41. Light and variable wind becomes south southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday should be partly sunny during the day and mostly cloudy at night, with a high near 56 and low around 42.
Saturday should be partly sunny and mostly cloudy again, with a high near 59 and low around 43.
Sunday could see another slight chance of showers. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny and the night should be partly cloudy. The high should be near 61 and the low around 41.