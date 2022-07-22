Grass Valley weather: More of the same next week
Grass Valley can expect more of the same next week, as far as the weather is concerned.
It’ll be sunny into late next week.
Today’s high will reach 92. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph this afternoon and evening. Lows will drop to 62.
Highs will get to 92 on Saturday and 93 on Sunday. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Expect highs of 93 on Monday, 91 on Tuesday, 92 on Wednesday, and 93 on Thursday.
